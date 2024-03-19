Houghton Regis is 'not safe' says councillor as he appeals to chief constable for more action

Chief constable Trevor Rodenhurst

It’s “not safe” in Houghton Regis and something needs to be done, a councillor has told Bedfordshire’s chief constable.

The claim was made by councillor Patrick Hamill (Central Bedfordshire) during last night’s Bedfordshire Police and Crime Panel (March 18).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chief constable, Trevor Rodenhurst, had told the panel that his vision for the force includes providing a safe place for all the county’s communities and being tough on crime.

Councillor Patrick Hamill (Central Bedfordshire) asked: “When are we going to see that?”

“I’ve got a paper here that says there are 33 violent sexual offences and crimes recorded in January 2024 within half a mile of one of my roads in Houghton Regis, that’s how serious the crime is getting.

“So if you’re going to be serious about tackling crime, what is your resolution for the crime that’s constantly going on daily and yearly throughout towns like mine?” he asked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The chief constable replied: “In terms of the situation you describe, we need people to report this, we need your support to encourage the public to report it.

“Because actually that’s what gives us the patterns where we know there is a real challenging problem so that we can focus resources accordingly.”

Councillor Hamill said: “I have one councillor who lives in a road affected [by crime] and she reports almost daily, sometimes two to three times a day.