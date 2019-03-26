Houghton Regis man charged with a number of offences

A 30-year-old man from Houghton Regis has been charged with a number of offences, relating to several incidents across the county.

Paul Magnan, of Hillborough Crescent, was charged on Friday, March 22, with two counts of robbery, five counts of burglary non-dwelling, one count of theft, two counts of possession of a bladed article, one theft of a motor vehicle, and two driving offences.

The charges relate to a number of incidents including the theft of laptops from a primary school and the robbery of a number of stores, including the Post Office in Hockwell Ring, Luton, the Co-Operative in Katherine Drive, Dunstable, and the Nisa shop in Houghton Regis.

Magnan has been remanded in custody pending a court appearance at Luton Crown Court on 23 April.