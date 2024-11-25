Houghton Regis man jailed after police find loaded gun inside bag

A man from Houghton Regis has been put behind bars after a loaded revolver was found in his bag during a police raid.

Bedfordshire Police’s guns and gangs unit raided a flat in Leagrave, Luton, as part of an unrelated investigation, in August.

Officers detained Terelle Ashton, 24, of Long Mead, Houghton Regis, along with two men and woman.

The gun, which was found in a black bag, was a revolver containing six rounds of live ammunition.

Terelle Ashton. Picture: Beds Police

Ashton was sentenced to five years behind bars at Luton Crown Court on Friday, November 22, after pleading guilty to firearms offences.

Detective Constable Burger Swanepoel, leading the investigation, said: “Thankfully, firearms related incidents remain an isolated issue here in Bedfordshire and every effort must and will be made to maintain that.

“Our specialist teams are regularly carrying out intelligence led operations to apprehend those involved in serious violence. Since June we’ve made over 100 arrests and seized 26 lethal weapons including five firearms.

“We urge the public to continue telling us what they know about crime in their area. Through your reports, we can ensure people like Ashton are rooted out of our community.”