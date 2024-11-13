Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man from Houghton Regis has been put behind bars for raping a girl in a park last year.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Ward, 22 and of Parkside Close, approached his victim and her friend in a park in October 2023.

Under the pretence of helping his victim find something she had lost, he lured her into a wooded area and raped her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the victim’s friend, who felt uncomfortable by Ward’s presence and was suspicious of his intentions, messaged some of their other friends to come and meet them. When they found the girl, she told them Ward had raped her.

William Ward. Picture: Beds Police

The group challenged him but Ward denied the allegation and left. But they managed to capture him on video – which was later used to identify and arrest him.

Ward was found guilty of rape of a child under 13 and assault by penetration and was jailed for 12 years on Friday (November 8) at Luton Crown Court.

Detective Sergeant Joanna Tyrrell, from Bedfordshire Police’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team, said: “Ward took advantage of this young girl in the worst possible way. He targeted her when she was with her friend and lured her away into woods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite her trauma, the victim showed how brave she was throughout the investigation, and I hope she feels a sense of justice now he’s behind bars and can’t do this to anyone else.

“I also want to commend her friends as they obviously realised Ward was behaving oddly and their quick thinking and actions led to his timely arrest. It’s important to remember that if something doesn’t look or feel right it usually isn’t.”

She told victims to come forward. She said: “We understand this can be difficult to talk about, but if you have been a victim of rape of sexual assault, no matter how long ago it happened, please report it to us. We have a number of highly experienced and trained officers and support services here to help.

“When you are ready to talk, we are here to listen.”

You can report any sexual offences to the police by clicking here or calling 101.