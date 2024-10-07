Timothy Lewis. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

A burglar from Houghton Regis who was caught by police after leaving a handprint on a window has been jailed for three years.

Timothy Lewis, 51, of Elm Park Close, Houghton Regis, had pleaded guilty to a burglary in the Bury Park area of Luton in 2020.

He admitted to hopping over a fence and climbing into an open window to steal a computer. Lewis had previously admitted to a string of other burglaries and thefts in the neighbourhood.

He had left a handprint on the window, and police were able to identify him from fingerprints on the police database.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler said: “The victim was understandably very upset by this crime, so it is very satisfying to have put a prolific burglar behind bars due to excellent detective and forensic work.

“As we prepare for a spike in break-ins over the winter period, this case does serve to re-emphasise the importance of locking all doors and windows if you are going out and not leaving valuables in plain sight.

“This also sends a clear message to burglars and career criminals that as part of Operation Maze we will do all in our power to disrupt, deter and bring to justice those who think it acceptable to violate and take others’ property for their own gain.”