Houghton Regis man jailed for rape and sexual assault of two women

William Philpot. Picture: Thames Valley Police

A man from Houghton Regis has been put behind bars for raping and sexually assaulting two women in Milton Keynes.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Philpot, 23, and of Trident Drive, Houghton Regis, was found guilty of rape and and sexual assault by unanimous jury verdict after a four-day trial at Aylesbury Crown Court.

The court heard how Philpot sexually assaulted a woman while she was sitting in the front seat of his car in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then took another woman to her house and raped her. Philpot was arrested on July 4 2022 and was charged in August 2023.

Philpot was jailed to five years and six months’ imprisonment on Thursday (January 30).

Investigating officer Detective Constable Lisa Bartram said: “It is a top priority for Thames Valley Police to tackle violence against women and girls.

“I would like to commend the victims in this case, they have shown great courage, determination, patience and dignity in their support throughout this lengthy investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their support has allowed us to bring this abhorrent offender William Philpot to justice. I hope that the survivors and their loved ones feel safer knowing that Philpot will now spend significant time behind bars.”