Houghton Regis trio wanted by police over string of burglaries across Herts, Beds and Bucks

A trio of young men from Houghton Regis are wanted by police in connection with a series of burglaries across Herts, Beds and Bucks.

Herts Police are appealing to the public for their help in locating the three men who are wanted.

Reece Wheeler is 19 years old and his last known address is the High Street in Dunstable.

Tyler Ogden-Hooper is also 19 years old and is of no fixed address.

George Wadsworth is 18 years old and his last known address is Hillborough Crescent in Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire.

They are all wanted in connection with a series of burglaries committed across the Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Thames Valley areas between April and May this year.

Anyone who sees them, or has any information about their whereabouts, is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via 101 or report information online quoting crime reference 41/B2/17249/19.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.