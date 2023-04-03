News you can trust since 1891
How safe is your street? Latest figures show 1,478 recorded crimes in Luton - including attacks on police

Use our interactive table to search for your area

By Lynn Hughes
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 17:23 BST

The latest crime figures for March show assaults and shoplifting are among the biggest issues facing police in Luton.

There were 1,478 crimes recorded between March 1 and 28 with 117 cases of assault with injury and one of injury to a constable in Graham Gardens on March 16.

There were also nine assaults with intent to cause injury and 189 assaults without injury, as well as eight assaults on constables which did not cause injury.

More than 1,470 crimes were recorded in Luton in March
Other recorded crimes include 12 cases of blackmail, 10 of controlling or coercive behaviour, three cases of cruelty, 38 of harassment and four kidnappings.

There were 58 cases of malicious communications, one case of modern day slavery and 27 cases involving obscene publication.

Two cases of possessing a firearm with intent were recorded, along with 105 cases where there was public fear of alarm or distress. A further 30 cases involved racial or religious concerns.

There were 48 sexual offences recorded along with 31 cases of stalking, 23 threats to kill and 18 cases of drug trafficking along with one violent disorder event on Nunnery Lane on March 26. There were 142 cases of shoplifting across the town.

Across the whole of Bedfordshire more than 3,800 crimes were reported, including an assault with injury on March 17 at the M1 junction 11/12, a case of endangering life at the White Lion retail park in Dunstable, and two incidents of violent disorder in Dunstable – in Court Drive on March 25 and in Katherine Drive on March 18.