The latest crime figures for March show assaults and shoplifting are among the biggest issues facing police in Luton.

There were 1,478 crimes recorded between March 1 and 28 with 117 cases of assault with injury and one of injury to a constable in Graham Gardens on March 16.

There were also nine assaults with intent to cause injury and 189 assaults without injury, as well as eight assaults on constables which did not cause injury.

More than 1,470 crimes were recorded in Luton in March

Other recorded crimes include 12 cases of blackmail, 10 of controlling or coercive behaviour, three cases of cruelty, 38 of harassment and four kidnappings.

There were 58 cases of malicious communications, one case of modern day slavery and 27 cases involving obscene publication.

Two cases of possessing a firearm with intent were recorded, along with 105 cases where there was public fear of alarm or distress. A further 30 cases involved racial or religious concerns.

There were 48 sexual offences recorded along with 31 cases of stalking, 23 threats to kill and 18 cases of drug trafficking along with one violent disorder event on Nunnery Lane on March 26. There were 142 cases of shoplifting across the town.