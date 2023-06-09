How safe is your street? Latest figures show 1,703 recorded crimes in Luton - including two attempted murders
The latest crime figures for May show assault and shoplifting offences are among the biggest issues facing police in Luton.
There were 1,703 crimes recorded between May 1 and 30 including 432 cases of assault – with 15 assaults on police.
In the town, there were 164 shoplifting offences, with 98 of these recorded at Luton Airport. Around 62 sexual offences were reported to police in the town.
There were 58 incidents of harassment, seven blackmail offences, four kidnappings and one cruelty offence.
On Crawley Green Road, there was one case of death by careless driving. There were 17 threats to kill reported and six incidences of arson.
Across the whole of Bedfordshire, there were more than 4,300 crimes reported last month, including over 370 shoplifting incidents and eight kidnappings, one death by carless driving in Luton and a murder in Clophill.