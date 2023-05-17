Find out what crimes happened in your area

The latest crime figures for April show assaults and shoplifting are among the biggest issues facing police in Luton.

There were 1,478 crimes recorded between March 29 and April 30 with 140 cases of assault with injury and three of injury to a constable with one in Luton Airport on April 15.

There was one murder in Hucklesby Way on April 14, and conspiracy to commit murder on April 1 in Arlesey Road.

Other recorded crimes include 19 cases of blackmail, 14 of controlling or coercive behaviour, five cases of cruelty, and three kidnappings.

There was one offence of modern-day slavery in Mansfield Road on April 30.

