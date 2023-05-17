News you can trust since 1891
How safe is your street? Latest figures show 1,753 recorded crimes in Luton and Dunstable - including one murder

Search for crime in your area using our interactive table

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 17th May 2023, 11:58 BST- 1 min read
Find out what crimes happened in your area

The latest crime figures for April show assaults and shoplifting are among the biggest issues facing police in Luton.

There were 1,478 crimes recorded between March 29 and April 30 with 140 cases of assault with injury and three of injury to a constable with one in Luton Airport on April 15.

There was one murder in Hucklesby Way on April 14, and conspiracy to commit murder on April 1 in Arlesey Road.

Other recorded crimes include 19 cases of blackmail, 14 of controlling or coercive behaviour, five cases of cruelty, and three kidnappings.

There was one offence of modern-day slavery in Mansfield Road on April 30.

Across Bedfordshire, there were more than 4,300 crimes reported, including 400 shoplifting incidents and 88 incidents of stalking. Between March 1 and 28, Bedfordshire Police figures show that 3,800 crimes were reported in the area.