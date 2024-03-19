Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A brawl involving around 20 men broke out in Luton at the weekend – and now police want help to piece together what happened.

Detectives say they are investigating violent disorder in Bury Park Road on Saturday (March 16).

Around 8.40pm, officers were called to reports of a fight breaking out amongst a group of around 20 men, with one reportedly carrying a knife.

Detective Inspector Kim Caddy, said: “We are following multiple lines of enquiry to piece together the events of this incident, and are also reaching out to the public for assistance.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone with information, or CCTV or video footage, that could support our investigation.

“This kind of behaviour puts individuals at risk of serious harm and causes concerns for our communities, and it will not be tolerated.

“Officers have increased their patrols in the area to help reassure residents and deter further activity.”