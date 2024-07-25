Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A car was set on fire and left it to roll into Luton Borough Council’s town hall in the early hours of yesterday morning (Wednesday).

Now police are hunting for the arsonist who set light to the blue Ford Fiesta on Manchester Street in the early hours of the morning.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 4.19am on Wednesday, a crew from Luton was called to a vehicle fire in Wellington Street. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.”

Nobody was injured. Bedfordshire Police say the suspect is described as white, wearing a red and white T-shirt and baseball cap with black shorts.