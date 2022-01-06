Hunt for arsonists after 'frightening' attack on Luton property

Police are appealing for information after an arson attack on a car and bricks were thrown through the windows of a nearby house in Luton.

On Friday (December 31) at around 6.50pm three people approached the property in Toddington Road.

One of the suspects set a car alight after pouring liquid from a jerry can over it, while two others threw bricks through the windows of the house.

Hunt for arsonists after attack on Luton property

Officers believe the suspects approached the property from the Locarno Avenue direction.

PC Sarah Warren, investigating, said: “This was a very serious and frightening attack that has caused significant damage to the victim’s property.

“We do not stand for any crime, especially that of such a violent and damaging nature.

“We believe the suspects’ aim was to harm the two victims that were inside the property, which is deeply concerning. If you have any information that could help our investigation, please contact us.”