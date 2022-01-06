Hunt for arsonists after 'frightening' attack on Luton property
'We believe the suspects’ aim was to harm the two victims that were inside the property'
Police are appealing for information after an arson attack on a car and bricks were thrown through the windows of a nearby house in Luton.
On Friday (December 31) at around 6.50pm three people approached the property in Toddington Road.
One of the suspects set a car alight after pouring liquid from a jerry can over it, while two others threw bricks through the windows of the house.
Officers believe the suspects approached the property from the Locarno Avenue direction.
PC Sarah Warren, investigating, said: “This was a very serious and frightening attack that has caused significant damage to the victim’s property.
“We do not stand for any crime, especially that of such a violent and damaging nature.
“We believe the suspects’ aim was to harm the two victims that were inside the property, which is deeply concerning. If you have any information that could help our investigation, please contact us.”
If you have any information or CCTV footage from a nearby property please contact us by calling 101 or using our online reporting tool and quote reference number 40/70321/21.
You can also give information anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org