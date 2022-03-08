Hunt for gang who attacked teen in Luton

Police are appealing for information

A teenage boy was punched in a 'violent' attack as a gang of youths stole his mobile phone in Luton.

Police are appealing for information after the boy was robbed in Luton on Wednesday (2 March).

At approximately 3.30pm, the victim was walking along Chalton Road when he was approached by a group of boys.

The group, who are all described as Asian and wearing Puffa jackets and tracksuits, then punched the victim and stole his mobile phone before making off.

PC Haseeb Bensharif, from Bedfordshire Police’s Criminal Investigation Department, said: “This was a violent attack which took place at a busy time of day and left a young man injured.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the series of events and those involved, and we would like to speak with anyone who has information that could help our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact Bedfordshire Police by calling 101 or visiting the force’s website at www.beds.police.uk and quoting 40/12161/22.