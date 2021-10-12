Hunt for intruders caught out as Luton resident returned home

Bedfordshire Police’s dedicated burglary team, Operation Maze, is investigating an incident which happened on October 5 in Luton.

At around 7.45pm in Malthouse Green, a person returned home to see three intruders inside their property.

The offenders were wearing dark clothing and face coverings.

The home owner disturbed the burglars

Detective Constable Kevin Howes, investigating, said: “With days becoming shorter and nights approaching earlier, we usually see an increase of break-ins across the county around this time of year.

“Opportunistic criminals take advantage of the longer dark hours to burgle properties and we would like to remind residents of our advice on how to protect your home and property from burglars.

“We would like to ask anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the areas the offences took place to get in touch as any information may assist us in identifying and apprehending the perpetrators.”

Advice on how to protect your homes from opportunist burglars:

Use your lights at home – keep them on a timer when you are out so it looks like someone is home

Make sure all doors on your house and vehicle are securely locked at all times. If you have a UPVC door at home, make sure it is double locked

Keep all valuables and keys safely out of sight from windows, both in your home and car. Close curtains with a light on indoors

Never leave garages or sheds unlocked – not only can valuable tools be appealing to thieves, they can also be used to force entry to your home

Don’t hide your keys under a doormat or in a flowerpot – it’s the first place a would-be offender will look

Ask a friend to keep an eye on your house when you go away, and do the same for neighbours by remaining alert to suspicious activity in your street

If you spot someone behaving suspiciously, contact police immediately

If you have information about this incident get in touch with DC Howes on 01234 842059, visiting the police online reporting centre https://www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report/Report , or by calling 101, quoting reference 40/53030/21.