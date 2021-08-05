Hunt for knife-wielding gang after violent robbery at Bury Park butcher's shop

Police wish to speak to these men

Bedfordshire Police is investigating the raid at the store in Ash Road, Luton, on Monday, July 26, and is issuing CCTV images of people they would like to speak as a part of their enquiries.

At around 6.55pm, a group of men entered the shop and threatened the staff member with a knife.

The group then attacked the victim, before stealing cash and leaving the shop.

Anyone with information is advised to call police on 101

Police would like to speak to the men pictured as they believe they may have information regarding the circumstances of this incident.

PC Sarah Warren, who is investigating, said: “It was a shocking incident in a busy area of Luton. We would like to ask the men to get in touch with us regarding this incident.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who recognise the men pictured or has information about this robbery.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by visiting their online reporting centre or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 40/39273/21.

Police believe this man can help with their enquiries

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.