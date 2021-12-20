Hunt for Luton man wanted in connection with kidnap offences

Bedfordshire Police has issued an appeal to locate a Luton man wanted in connection with kidnap and grievous bodily harm (GBH) offences.

Detectives are looking to speak with 31-year-old Idnan Akbar following an incident in the town on December 1.

He is known to have links to Luton, as well as Peterborough and the West Midlands.

Idnan Akbar

Detective Sergeant James West said: “We are appealing to anyone who knows the whereabouts of Idnan Akbar to contact us straight away as it is incredibly important that we speak to him.

“I would also like to remind the public that harbouring him could also be a criminal offence. It is vital that, if you know where he is or have information on where he is, you get in touch either directly through the police or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, or via Bedfordshire Police’s online reporting tool, quoting Operation Montford.