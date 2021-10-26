Hunt for man after attempted sexual assault in Luton

The incident took place near Lea Manor Recreation Ground

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for witnesses after a woman was victim to an attempted sexual assault in Luton.

On Monday October 18 at approximately 8pm, the woman was near Lea Manor Recreational Grounds when a man approached her and made inappropriate comments before grabbing her hand.

The victim managed to pull her arm away, run home and report the assault.

The offender is described as a white man, in his 20s, approximately 5’7’’, of medium build with brown thinning hair and stubble. At the time he was wearing dark clothing.

Detective Inspector Bill Rumford, who is investigating, said: “We are treating this incident as an attempted sexual assault and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at that time and witnessed anything suspicious, or people who may have information about the man described.

“We believe that he was seen in the area some time prior to the reported incident.

“This type of behaviour is unacceptable and won’t be tolerated in our county. We would like to reassure our residents that we take this type of behaviour extremely seriously and we will continue to patrol the area for reassurance.”

If you believe you have seen the man described in the area, or have information about his identity or about this incident please contact the police by visiting their online reporting centre https://www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report/Report or by calling 101 and quote reference number 40/55787/21.