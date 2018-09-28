Hunt for man who flashed on Bedford train

Do you know who this man is?

Detectives investigating a series of exposure incidents on board Thameslink trains between Bedford, Sussex and Kent are today releasing CCTV images in connection.

The three incidents happened during the summer. The first was onboard a service between Blackfriars and Horley Times station, the second on a train between East Croydon and Bedford, passing through Luton, and the third incident happened on a Bromley South to Otford Time service.

In each incident, a man was seen to expose and touch himself inappropriately in front of passengers. It is now believed that these incidents are linked.

Officers suspect that the man shown in this CCTV image may have information which could help them investigate.

If you know who he is, contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 74 of 11/08/2018. Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.