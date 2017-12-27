Hunt for men after Luton shootout

Officers are appealing for witnesses after shots were fired in Luton on Friday following an altercation between the occupants of two cars.

At around 2pm an incident occurred in Hagdell Road between a man travelling in a silver Fiat Bravo and a group in an orange and black Citroen C3. It is believed shots were fired at the Fiat from those in the Citroen before both cars drove towards New Street, via Whipperley Way and Farley Hill.

Officers have launched an investigation and are appealing for information to establish the circumstances around the incident.

Detective Sergeant Wil Taylor, investigating, said: “We take firearms related criminality very seriously and we understand how it can affect the community. We absolutely will not tolerate such behaviour in the county and we are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us.

“At this stage we believe the incident to be isolated and would like to reassure the community that we are doing everything we can to identify those responsible. It is important that anyone with information that could assist our investigation comes forward. I would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who has any dash cam footage that captured the incident.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact DS Taylor on 101 quoting reference number 213 of today (Friday 22 December). Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.