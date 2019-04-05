Hunt for thug who threatened sex attack on woman on Luton to Bedford train

Do you recognise this man?

Officers would like to identify him after a woman was harassed and threatened on board a train from Luton to Bedford.

On 2nd March at approximately 7pm, around ten men boarded the train at Luton and one singled out a woman who was sitting on her own.

He threatened her with sexual violence and when his friends told him to stop, he then threatened to punch her in the face.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him or have any information please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 571 of 02/03/19.