The hunt is on for three men after the attack

They are appealing for witnesses following a burglary, at around 11.55pm on Monday (27 February), when the man in his 70s was attacked by three men who broke into his property on Stronnell Close, Luton.

The victim was in bed when the front door to his home was forced open and two of the offenders entered his bedroom. They demanded to be shown where the safe was and stole a sum of cash.

During the incident, the victim was kicked in the back and suffered minor injuries.

One of the men was described as white, around 5’8” and of a heavy build.

He has a light skinned complexion and spoke with a local accent.

The second suspect is described as a slim, white and about six feet tall with an athletic build.

Both men were in their late 20s or early 30s and wearing dark clothing with a black balaclava.

The final suspect is said to have remained outside and was also wearing dark clothing.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, from our dedicated burglary unit Operation Maze, said: “This is a sickening crime, where these

individuals have targeted an elderly man in his own home.

“I would urge people in the surrounding area to check any CCTV cameras or dash cam footage, as this may feature crucial information to support our investigation.”

Anyone with information can use the online reporting tool or by calling 101, quoting reference number 40/11063/23.