Hunt for two men after Luton railway station attack

A man suffered a bleed on the brain after being attacked on the platform at Luton Airport Parkway station.

British Transport Police have now issued CCTV images of two men they want to speak to with regards to the assault.

On Sunday, December 19, two men engaged in a verbal confrontation with two other men at St Pancras Station. Both parties got on the same train and alighted at Luton Airport Parkway at 11.58pm.

Police want to speak to the two men pictured

On arrival, the victims walked past the two men on platform four at the station and the men attacked them, punching both in the face and knocking them to the floor.

One of the victims was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, including a broken jaw and bleed on the brain.

Officers believe the men in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise them, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 13 of 20/12/21.