Hunt on for attackers after man severely injured in Luton A6 incident

A man was severely injured during a fight after a two car crash on the A6 in Luton, early this morning.

Police were called at around 5am to reports of a collision on the A6, Barton Road, in Luton, near the BP petrol station.

Read more: Drivers advised to avoid A6 New Bedford Road in Luton following serious incident

A police spokesman said: “An altercation between occupants of the two vehicles followed the collision, and one man was injured.

“The assailant then drove away from the scene. The injured driver has been taken to Addenbrookes Hospital with severe injuries.”

An eye witness to the aftermath of the incident said: “This so called incident wasn’t just a crash or collision, it was a serious assault involving knives, three or four guys from one vehicle violently attacked the one guy left at the scene in the other vehicle.”

The road will remain closed to allow the investigation to continue.