Hunt on for Dunstable man wanted over thefts

Have you seen this man.

Police are on the hunt for a Dunstable man in connection with a series of burglaries.

Ashley Wright, who is 26 and whose last known address is Meadow Way, Dunstable, is wanted in connection with burglary offences that took place between November 2017 and March 2018.

He also has connections to Houghton Regis, Dunstable, Luton, Caddington and Great Yarmouth.

Anyone who has seen Ashley or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101.