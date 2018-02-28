Hunt on for gold toothed robber

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in the John Street car park, in Luton last Thursday (22 February).

Between 4.30pm and 5.30pm, a man was walking to his car when he was approached by two men who stole his phone and a cash.

One of the offenders is described as black, slim and approximately 5’1’’. At the time of the offence he was seen wearing a dark hooded top with the hood up, dark coloured jeans, dark shoes and gloves.

The second offender is described as black, slim, six feet tall and with a gold tooth. He was wearing a grey hooded top with the hood up, a dark coloured duffle jacket, dark trousers, dark shoes and carrying a man bag with gold Adidas logo.

PC Michael Gibbs, investigating, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who thinks they may know who is responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it through the force’s online reporting centre or by calling 101 quoting reference number C/8617/2018.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.