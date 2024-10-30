Ice cream van set alight on Luton driveway in arson attack

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 30th Oct 2024, 17:05 BST
The destruction caused by the fire. Picture: Submittedplaceholder image
An ice cream van was deliberately set alight while parked on a driveway in Luton, the fire service has said.

Firefighters put out the vehicle blaze on a driveway in New Bedford Road at around 2am on Tuesday, October 29.

The fire service said: “The cause of the fire was deliberate.”

Bedfordshire Police believe that a number of previously reported incidents are connected and are investigating.

The force said: “Officers are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry into these incidents, as well as working with the victim to provide the appropriate safeguarding and support.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or report online, quoting reference 40/60051/24."

