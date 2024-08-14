Image released after man ‘exposed himself’ on Dunstable’s Blows Down

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 14th Aug 2024, 10:03 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2024, 11:56 BST
Do you know this man? Picture: Dunstable and Houghton Regis Community Policing TeamDo you know this man? Picture: Dunstable and Houghton Regis Community Policing Team
Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after an indecent exposure in Dunstable.

At around 4.40pm on Friday, July 26, a man exposed himself and behaved “indecently” towards a woman on the Blows Down Nature Reserve.

Officers want to speak to the man in the picture as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with information or who recognises the man pictured should call police on 101 or online quoting reference 40/41518/24