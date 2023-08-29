Images of woman released after £7,000 worth of designer clothes stolen from Luton shopping centre
Bedfordshire Police have released two images of a woman they want to speak to after designer clothing worth around £7,000 was stolen in Luton.
Between 12.30pm and 12.45pm on Tuesday, August 8, designer clothing was taken from the TipTop Outlet in The Mall. Items included a designer jacket retailing at £1,200 and a designer hat worth £350. Police have said these are “high-value items and will be recognisable”, and warned people to be wary of anyone trying to sell similar designer pieces.
If you recognise this woman, or have any information that could help the investigation, please report online here or call 101 quoting reference 40/43288/23. People can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.