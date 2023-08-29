Bedfordshire Police have released two images of a woman they want to speak to after designer clothing worth around £7,000 was stolen in Luton.

Between 12.30pm and 12.45pm on Tuesday, August 8, designer clothing was taken from the TipTop Outlet in The Mall. Items included a designer jacket retailing at £1,200 and a designer hat worth £350. Police have said these are “high-value items and will be recognisable”, and warned people to be wary of anyone trying to sell similar designer pieces.