Images released after violent disorder in Bury Park

At around 12.45am, police were called to Dunstable Road following reports of fighting among a group of men, some armed with weapons believed to be knives, machetes and bats.

Officers have made seven arrests so far as the investigation continues.

One man in his 20s from Luton was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident and has since been released on bail.

Three men in their 20s and one man in his 40s, all from either Luton and Houghton Regis, were also arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in connection with the incident and have been released on bail.

One man remains in hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

Another man from Luton was also arrested yesterday (Thursday) on suspicion of violent disorder in connection with the incident and was taken into police custody for questioning. He has also been released on bail.

Detectives have released further images from CCTV and other video footage of people they would like to speak to in connection to the incident.

Contact Beds Police on 101 if you recognise any of these people

Detective Sergeant Ryan Barnes, leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation is progressing well and at this time we are working hard to identify those responsible and to establish what sparked this horrific violence on our streets.

“As part of our ongoing enquiries we’re asking for any information the public may have to assist this investigation. We are keen to speak to any of the people in the images, as we believe they may have key information about this incident.

“We know some of the images are grainy and blurry, but we hope details such as the clothing may jog people’s memories.

“If anyone recognises any of these men, please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information can contact police on 101 or online at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report, quoting Operation Logic.