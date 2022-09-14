Images released of two men police say are wanted in connection with Luton incident involving a firearm

Detectives want to speak to Bernard McDonagh, aged 37, of Watergall, Bretton, Cambridgeshire, and John Jason McDonagh, aged 27, of Olive Road, Peterborough.

This is in connection to allegations of harassment, threats to destroy property, criminal damage and possession of a firearm.

PC Lauren Byrne said: “We want to speak to these two men about an incident where the perpetrators have displayed very violent and intimidating behaviour.

Left: John Jason McDonagh. Right: Bernard McDonagh. Images: Bedfordshire Police.

“If you know where these two men are, or have information which can help our enquiries, then please get in touch.

“You don’t have to talk to the police if you do not want to. You can also approach Crimestoppers, totally anonymously and in confidence.”

You can contact police via beds.police.uk/ro/report or on 101. Please quote reference 40/AD/15592/22.