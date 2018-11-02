In court - the latest results from Luton Magistrates court, including a 25 month driving ban

The latest court results from Luton Magistrates Court

On October 11

> Mateusz Einszporn aged 24 of Russell Street, Luton, was made the subject of a community order, issued with a restraining order and fined a total of £170 for assaulting a woman in Luton on March 10.

> Mr Rafal Grodzki aged 28 of Dallow Road, Luton. was fined a total of £355 for being in possession of a pair of wire cutters while not at his place of abode in Luton on June 7 and being in breach of a conditional discharge.

On October 15

> Laura Hickman aged 41 of Stanley Street, Luton, was issued with a restraining order and fined a total of £265 for threateneing and abusive behaviour to a woman on September 12.

> Christopher Lawrence aged 23 of Stuart Street, Luton, was given a community order and fined a total of £255 for threatening behaviour towards a man in Luton on September 4 and threatening beaviour towards a woman in Luton on September 15.

> James Whitney aged 38 of Rothesay Road, Luton, was fined a total of £195 for being in possession of cannabis in Luton on August 13.

> Mariusz Ofman aged 41 of Oakley Road, Luton, was fined a total of £170 disqualified from driving for 25 months and made the subject of a community order for drink driving on Leagrave High Street on April 30.

