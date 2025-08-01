"In Luton, we don't blame children" Partnership aiming to keep youngsters out of crime has 'best year ever'

File photo of handcuffs

Limiting the number of children tempted into the criminal justice system “is a massive plus for Luton”, after a “fantastic” and “best year ever” for the local authority’s youth partnership service, a meeting heard.

This service “works in partnership with statutory agencies and with our community partners to improve outcomes for some of the most marginalised children” in the town, according to a report to the borough council’s scrutiny children’s services review group.

There are large cohorts of children receiving targeted specialist early intervention, edge of care services and a supported transition pilot currently operating, said the report.

“By developing the multi-agency gangs panel (MAGPan), we’ve been successful in coordinating appropriate intelligence-led and evidence-based partnership interventions with children drawn into criminal exploitation.”

LBC’s head of youth partnership service Dave Collins told the review group: “The development of the service by creating MAGPan in 2017 was the right thing to do, especially preventing criminal exploitation.

“Our performance over the last year has been the best ever,” he explained. “Outperforming nationally is really difficult, particularly for reoffending and custody. We’re in a group regionally with the services for Essex and Hertfordshire, which have significantly more funding than us.

“In the last 12 months, 30 children came into criminal justice system. We’ve outperformed the national, regional and our statistical family. It’s phenomenal. There’s a caveat in that we have higher numbers of early intervention children.

“But the fact we’re not demarking children with a criminal record and bringing them into that system is a massive plus for Luton. Our reoffending is based on the number of children who came into the criminal justice system last year and went on to offend.

“Our rate was 21 per cent. That sounds quite high, but the national rate was 33 per cent, the regional 32.7 per cent and statistical family 31 per cent. We’ve literally smashed those targets.

“Currently there’s no young person sentenced to custody and one young person remanded in custody. We’re not quite ‘green’ on custody because of the hangover from the young people that were charged with murder and then sentenced as adults from the incidents in September 2023.

“We’re much more than a youth offending service now. Most of our work is at the early intervention stage. The reality is this local authority has a statutory duty to the Home Office to produce this plan and to deliver on those national indicators, and your team has done a fantastic job in the last year.

“In Luton, we don’t blame children,” he added. “If different options were available, they wouldn’t be selling drugs and carrying knives.

“One of the recommendations I made after the tragedy outside Challney High School for Boys in June 2021 was we need more community organisations working in this space.

“More than 75 per cent of those children in MAGPan haven’t committed an offence. We’ve transferred that risk. We’re working with kids in that early intervention space with consent.

“We’ve halved the numbers coming into MAGPan during the last three or four years. But I want to see it zero. I don’t want to see young people being criminally exploited and entrenched before they come in, so it’s crucial we maintain this.”