IN PICTURES: Bury Park takeaway rife with mice fined £13k over food hygiene offences a SECOND TIME

On May 11 last year, a food safety officer inspected restaurant Al Badar on Dunstable Road, and found poor standards of hygiene and cleanliness throughout. The restaurant had mice activity, cooked food stored in containers used for raw meat, inadequate handwashing facilities, and staff not wearing protective uniforms. The findings come six years after the takeaway was previously fined for similar offences including cockroaches, grease-covered equipment and hazardous food handling, as previously reported here. This time round, Al Badar was closed immediately using emergency hygiene procedures. Although action was taken to improve standards, another inspection carried out on June 7 this year uncovered more food hygiene offences. Owner Shabir Ahmed of Ashcroft Road, Luton and manager Mr Anel Shabir of Ashcroft Road Luton both pleaded guilty to food hygiene offences in Luton Magistrate’s Court on September 3 and were fined £13,232.50 in total.

1. Unhygienic food storage Uncovered food was stored in unhygienic conditions

2. A mouse trap showed evidence of mice activity A mouse trap showed clear evidence of mice activity

3. Tongs used for food-handling lay on top of filthy cardboard above a bin Tongs used for food-handling lay on top of filthy cardboard above a bin

4. A clogged and dirty drain A clogged and dirty drain

