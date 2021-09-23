Injured teenager taken to hospital after 'serious' incident in Luton this evening

A 19-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after what police have described as a 'serious' incident in Luton earlier this evening.

Emergency service attended St Mildred’s Avenue at around 7.30pm, with one man telling the Luton News the incident was a shooting - although that has yet to be confirmed by police.

Residents have been told to expect an increased police presence as officers remain in the area to provide reassurance to the community.

Beds Police are keen to speak to anyone who has information about the circumstances of the incident.

If you believe you can help visit the online reporting centre https://www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report/Report or call 101 and quote incident number 254 of today (23 September).

Did you see what happened? Email [email protected]