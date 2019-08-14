Inquest opens into deaths of Luton teenagers caught up in Clacton-on-Sea tragedy

A 14-year-old girl who got into difficulty in the sea off Essex with her older brother and cousin died of immersion, an inquest has heard.

Malika Shamas, from Luton, was on a family trip to Clacton-on-Sea, Essex and got into difficulty in the water near Clacton pier at aroun 1.40pm on 8 August.

Clacton-on-Sea

The inquest heard, she was with her brother Haider Ali, 18, who died of pneumonia, brain damage and drowning two days later.

A 15-year-old, believed to be the teens’ cousin, was also rescued but is expected to make a full recovery.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene after the three got into trouble in the water near Clacton Pier and they were rushed Colchester Hospital, Essex.

Yesterday inquests into the siblings’ deaths were opened and adjourned at Chelmsford Coroner’s Court, Essex.

Jemma Cook, coroner’s officer, said: "The first matter relates to Malika Shamas who lived in Luton and who sadly died at Colchester Hospital on August 8.

"This 14-year-old was on a family trip to the beach at Clacton. She was in the water with her cousin and brother.

"They got into trouble and went under.

"She was pulled out of the water and CPR was started immediately on the beach.

"She was taken to Colchester Hospital but her death was confirmed.

"A paediatric postmortem was carried out at St Thomas Hospital.

"Her cause of death was given as immersion awaiting toxicology results."

The court heard Mr Ali, also from Luton, Beds., was found to be in cardiac arrest when he was rescued from the water.

Ms Cook said: "A postmortem was carried out by Dr Wu at Colchester Hospital and she has given the cause of death as one - pneumonia and brain damage and two – drowning.”

Senior Coroner for Essex Caroline Beasley-Murray set a provisional date for both full inquests of February 17.

This date may change depending on the ongoing investigation into the incident.

She asked for the postmortem and police reports as well as statements from the RNLI and Tendring Council to be provided for the full inquest.

Ms Beasley-Murray said: "Please can my sympathies be expressed to the family on this tragic incident."