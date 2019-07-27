Investigation continues after gunshots heard in Chapel Street this morning

Investigations are continuing into reports of gun shots fired in Chapel Street in the early hours of this monring.

It is understood around three gunshots were heard sometime after 5am in the morning, along with a commotion in the street.

Chapel Street, Luton

Police arrived shortly before 6am and cordoned off the road for most of today.

No victims have yet been identified from the shootings.

Anyone with any information should call Beds Police on 101, quoting reference CAD 82 of 27 July, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111."