Investigation launched after human skeleton found in Luton town centre

Beds Police is investigating after human remains were found in Luton town centre on Saturday.

The grim discovery was made in a bush in Castle Street at around 4.30pm.

Police

Forensic officers from the Beds, Herts and Cambs major crime unit have set up a base in the car park of Our Lady Help of Christians Church and are awaiting the results of a postmortem examination.

A Beds Police spokesman said: "We were called by a member of the public to a report of bones being found in Castle Street, Luton.

"Police attended the scene and uncovered what appeared to be a partially clothed skeleton. Officers remain on the scene and inquiries are ongoing."