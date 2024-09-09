Investigation under way after car set alight on Luton driveway
Police in Luton are investigating an arson after a car was set on fire on a driveway in the town.
At 4.33am on Friday (September 6), an Audi estate car was set on fire on the driveway of a property on Barton Road.
The fire service say it was 25 per cent damaged by fire and that the cause of the blaze was deliberate.
Bedfordshire Police are investigating the incident and asked anyone with information or dashcam or doorbell footage to contact them via 101 or online quoting reference 038 of 6 September.