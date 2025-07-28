"It creates all sorts of chaos" Police plea to turn off drones when travelling through Luton Airport
They are asking people to make sure their drones are off if they’re in bags after a recent spate of alerts where they were showing as active and online inside the airport.
Such alerts could ground planes and bring the airport grinding to a halt.
Officers from the Luton Airport Police Unit are trained in ‘counter drone’ measures – meaning they are on hand to deal with “hostile or unauthorised drones” – and even interfere with them.
The unit receives an alert every time a drone goes up around the airport, with airport staff letting them know whether it has been authorised for use in the Flight Restriction Zone.
In a social media plea, the team said: “We've had a recent spate of alerts where drones are showing active and online in the actual airport, this causes significant concern and creates all sorts of chaos, we start getting twitchy when this happens!”