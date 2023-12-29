It's not quite Minority Report but new cutting edge tech is saving Bedfordshire Police officers thousands of hours

Ours is the first force in the country to use it

OK, so we’re not quite at the stage of Minority Report where police can predict crimes just yet – but this new cutting edge technology will help save thousands of hours of officers’ time.

Bedfordshire Police are the first force in the country to use artificial intelligence to auto redact documents, reducing the time spent on tasks which could have taken entire shifts to just a few minutes.

The police have teamed up with tech giants Amazon Web Services (AWS) to identify issues where technology can improve efficiency. This tranche of work focuses on reducing the time taken by officers and staff to redact material such as personal data before it is sent to the Crown Prosecution Service. The data redaction product Riven DocDefender was built with the help of officers and uses algorithms and text recognition to achieve 92% accuracy in its pilot.

Bedfordshire Police has teamed up with tech giants Amazon Web Services (AWS) (Image: Pixabay)

It is estimated once embedded it will save more than 9,500 officer and staff hours a year.

For example:

A detective constable redacted a phone download of 578 pages for her colleague in 20 MINUTES (which would previously have taken a couple of days)

A DC redacted an 806-page document in approximately ONE HOUR. He had spent his entire previous shift redacting half the document, before putting the whole document through DocDefender

Chief constable Trevor Rodenhurst

A field intelligence officer redacted 350,000 cells in an Excel spreadsheet in 30 MINUTES, something that would have previously taken four hours

Chief constable Trevor Rodenhurst said: “This is another example of where technology can make a real difference to policing. It is saving hundreds of hours already, time which can be spent doing the work the public want – being out in our communities preventing crime and keeping people safe.

“This is just one of a number of tech solutions we are exploring, all with the aim of improving our service to the public and allowing our workforce to concentrate on policing."

Riven, which designed the DocDefender system with AWS, said: "We have several safeguards in place to ensure the technology is used responsibly.