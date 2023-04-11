News you can trust since 1891
Jail for Luton arsonist after trio poured accelerant through letterbox and set it alight

He was jailed for two years

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 12:53 BST

A Luton man who took part in an arson attack in Mansfield has been jailed.

Harry Cairns of Claydown Way, Luton, and Andrew McConnell joined Matthew Pallet when he targeted the victim’s home in December 2021.

Pallet, from Mansfield, had previously launched a raid on the property in the August of that year when he had shown up at the house while drunk in the middle of the night.

L: Harry Cairns, aged 22, of Claydown Way, Luton, admitted arson with recklessness and was jailed for two years; Top R: Andrew McConnell, aged 22, of Bridge Street, Belper, was jailed for two years after admitting arson with recklessness; Bottom R: Matthew Pallett was jailed for six years.L: Harry Cairns, aged 22, of Claydown Way, Luton, admitted arson with recklessness and was jailed for two years; Top R: Andrew McConnell, aged 22, of Bridge Street, Belper, was jailed for two years after admitting arson with recklessness; Bottom R: Matthew Pallett was jailed for six years.
The 45-year-old, armed with a pool cue, forced his way inside the property and tried to confront his victim, who he had an ongoing feud with.

Pallett and associate Paul Bonson became involved in a fight with their target, who armed himself with a hammer and called the police.

Officers arrived on August 5, at about 2.45am and arrested the two intruders, who had been injured. Their victim was unhurt.

But in the early hours of December 29, 2021, he targeted the man again – although was not home at the time.

Pallett was joined by Harry Cairns and Andrew McConnell on this occasion, with the trio pouring accelerant through the letterbox of the Broomhill Lane property and setting it alight.

The ensuing fire caused considerable damage to the front door before it was spotted by neighbours who called emergency services at about 4am.

Firefighters ensured the fire did not spread beyond the interior hallway, which sustained minor damage.

As police arrived on the scene, officers spotted a car driving away from the property and pulled it over.

Pallett, Cairns and McConnell were found inside the vehicle, which officers noted smelt strongly of accelerant.

The trio were arrested and later charged.

Pallett, of Mansfield, admitted arson with recklessness and aggravated burglary and was jailed for six years at Nottingham Crown Court.

Cairns, of Claydown Way, Luton, and McConnell, of Bridge Street, Belper, both 22, were each jailed for two years in February, after admitting arson with recklessness.

Bonson, of Beech Hill Avenue, Mansfield, admitted affray and was jailed for 15 months, suspended for 18 months, in February. He was also given 120 hours of unpaid work, 20 rehabilitation requirement days and a six-month alcohol treatment course.

Detective Sergeant Rich Kinsey, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The fire lit by Pallett, Cairns and McConnell could have had devastating consequences, not just for their chosen target but others in surrounding houses too.”