A man who carried out an unprovoked attack, stamping on his victim’s head and slashing his face with a Stanley knife has been jailed.

Anthony Sims has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars with an extra four years on licence after the attack on November 13, 2019.

During the attack, Sims, 40, of Hayland Drove, West Row, Suffolk, waited for the victim to come home and attempted to pull him towards an alleyway before carrying out the assault – throwing him to the ground, stamping on his head and slashing at his face.

Anthony Sims

The victim was able to get help from a local takeaway business and was taken to hospital.

During the six-day trial at Luton Crown Court, Sims pleaded not guilty claiming it was a false allegation against him, and he wasn’t there at the time the attack had taken place. But he was convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent last Thursday (August 10).

Detective Sergeant Tracey Joyce from Bedfordshire Police said: “This was a horrible and unprovoked attack on someone who had known Sims for a while and was aware that he had an aggressive side and so therefore was immediately in fear.

“His despicable actions left the victim with serious facial injuries, and he has also suffered mentally, so I am pleased that Sims received a significant custodial sentence. He is a dangerous man who will now be off the streets for some time.