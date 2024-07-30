Jailed Luton drug dealer ordered to repay money he made from crimes or face more prison time
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mohammed Imran Khan, aged 35, formerly of Ashburnham Road, was convicted of running an organised crime group (OCG) based in Luton. He oversaw the the distribution of cocaine and heroin in excess of 90kg, and conspired with others to supply a semi-automatic handgun and ammunition.
Financial investigators from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) calculated how much Khan’s crime network could have earned through their crimes, by looking at the amount drugs brought into the country, Khan’s bank accounts and his spending.
The team found that the drugs group had sold could have been worth more than £3.7 million.
At a Luton Crown Court hearing on Wednesday (July 24), Khan was ordered to repay an initial £60,980 based on his share of a family home in Luton and the cash that was seized on his arrest.
He must repay the amount in full within three months, or face an extra nine months added on to his jail sentence. Khan would still then be required to pay the agreed total.
Three other members of Khan’s gang have already been ordered to repay more than £61,000 or face their jail sentences being extended. In total, members of the crime group have been jailed for more than 80 years.
Financial investigation manager Jemima Cholmondeley-Smith, from ERSOU’s Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: “After the initial investigation which resulted in members of this group spending the foreseeable future behind bars, our attention then turned to ensuring they are stripped of any identified cash and assets they gained through illicit means.
“Through Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) powers, we were able to review their bank accounts and assets and pursue court orders forcing them to hand over their ill gotten gains. Given financial gain is often what drives the criminality in the first place, we know it’s important to deprive criminals of this. We’ll continue to use whatever powers we can.”