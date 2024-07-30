Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A convicted drug dealer from Luton who is serving 23 years in jail has been ordered to repay the money he made from his crimes.

Mohammed Imran Khan, aged 35, formerly of Ashburnham Road, was convicted of running an organised crime group (OCG) based in Luton. He oversaw the the distribution of cocaine and heroin in excess of 90kg, and conspired with others to supply a semi-automatic handgun and ammunition.

Financial investigators from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) calculated how much Khan’s crime network could have earned through their crimes, by looking at the amount drugs brought into the country, Khan’s bank accounts and his spending.

The team found that the drugs group had sold could have been worth more than £3.7 million.

Mohammed Imran Khan, with a handgun and drugs seized during ERSOU's initial investigation

At a Luton Crown Court hearing on Wednesday (July 24), Khan was ordered to repay an initial £60,980 based on his share of a family home in Luton and the cash that was seized on his arrest.

He must repay the amount in full within three months, or face an extra nine months added on to his jail sentence. Khan would still then be required to pay the agreed total.

Three other members of Khan’s gang have already been ordered to repay more than £61,000 or face their jail sentences being extended. In total, members of the crime group have been jailed for more than 80 years.

Financial investigation manager Jemima Cholmondeley-Smith, from ERSOU’s Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: “After the initial investigation which resulted in members of this group spending the foreseeable future behind bars, our attention then turned to ensuring they are stripped of any identified cash and assets they gained through illicit means.