Police in Luton are trying to trace the owners of jewellery that was found after officers arrested a man this week.

On Monday (7 August), officers recovered items of jewellery from an address in Luton. A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle and has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The force said: “We’re appealing to members of the public who may recognise, have gifted, or potentially own the items photographed.

"Many of these pieces are likely to be of sentimental value, and we want to ensure they are returned to their rightful owners in good time.”