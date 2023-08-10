News you can trust since 1891
Jewellery recovered as police in Luton arrest man

Do any of these belong to you?
By The Newsroom
Published 10th Aug 2023, 16:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 17:03 BST

Police in Luton are trying to trace the owners of jewellery that was found after officers arrested a man this week.

On Monday (7 August), officers recovered items of jewellery from an address in Luton. A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle and has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The force said: “We’re appealing to members of the public who may recognise, have gifted, or potentially own the items photographed.

"Many of these pieces are likely to be of sentimental value, and we want to ensure they are returned to their rightful owners in good time.”

If you recognise any of these pieces, please contact Detective Constable Jason Wheeler call 101 or report online.