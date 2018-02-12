Jewellery worth over £100k stolen in Luton house burglary

Police are investigating a burglary in Luton where more than £100,000 worth of Asian jewellery was stolen.

Between 12.30pm and 6.45pm on Wednesday, February 7, burglars broke into a house in Blenheim Crescent and stole a substantial amount of jewellery and cash.

Jewellery stolen in Luton house burglary

Officers from Bedfordshire Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area, or who has been offered the items for sale, to get in touch.

Detective Constable Tracey Joyce said: “This is a high value burglary which we are taking very seriously and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“We are issuing images of some of the stolen items in the hope that if anyone has been offered them for sale, they may recognise them and come forward.

“If you are ever in doubt over the legitimacy of items being sold to you, please take as many details as possible and contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Joyce on 101 quoting reference number C/6260/18.