‘Karma strikes’ as shoplifter arrested for stealing from Luton Airport duty free
Officers from the Luton Airport arrested a man inside the terminal on Thursday, July 3 after he stole from one of the duty free shops.
The team said: “We already had an outstanding crime report for him so he clearly likes to chance his arm every time he travels! Absolutely unacceptable.”
They explained how officers are working with the airport to “reduce this criminality” by checking in with all shops and security “to ensure this issue doesn’t get any worse”.
The officers added: “All too frequently, karma strikes and the person stealing misses their flight as well. It obviously takes time for us to deal with their criminality. That’s a very expensive, and time consuming theft…”