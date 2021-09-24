Knife seized and man arrested at Luton Airport

A man has been arrested after police were called to reports of a man being aggressive to staff and locking himself in a toilet at Luton Airport in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Armed Policing Unit were called to the airport at around 2.30am.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: "Police at London Luton Airport received reports of a man acting in an aggressive manner at around 2.30am this morning (Friday).

"Subsequently, a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article, theft from a shop as well as for recall to prison."

In a tweet, BCH Armed Policing Unit (@ApuBch) said: "Our AFO's were called to @LDNLutonAirport on report of a male being aggressive to staff & locking himself in a toilet.

"PNC confirmed he was wanted on recall to prison. Search finds drugs paraphernalia & a lock knife stashed in the toilet cistern. Male arrested."