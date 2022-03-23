Knife wielding gang threatened Luton mum and two kids in terrifying raid

The incident happened on Saturday

A woman and her two children were held at knifepoint and assaulted during a terrifying robbery in Luton on Saturday.

Police are appealing for information about the incident which took place at around 7.30pm in Magnolia Place,, when two men forced their way into the property.

During the burglary, the victims were threatened at knifepoint before being assaulted.

The suspects then made off with an Apple Watch and Apple Airpods.

The two suspects are described as black men wearing dark clothing and balaclavas.

Investigation Officer, Lee Fassam, said: “The suspects in the case carried out a very cold and calculated attack, showing no regard for the victims.

"This incident has had a profound impact on the wellbeing of the victims and we are keen to find those involved.

“Any information, no matter how small, may prove to be useful to us as we seek to bring these vicious suspects to justice.”

If you have any information to support the Bedfordshire Police enquiry please call 101 or use the force’s online reporting centre and quote 40/14222/22.