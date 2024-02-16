Aaron Evangelou. Picture: Beds Police

A burglar who threatened a man with a knife after being caught inside a home in Luton has been jailed.

Aaron Evangelou was discovered inside the property in Cutenhoe Road, after the occupants were awoken by noises downstairs during the incident in August last year.

When he was confronted, Evangelou pulled out a knife and threatened the victim as part of his efforts to escape.

Evangelou was identified after detectives found a rucksack left at the scene – containing two mobile phones and a screwdriver. He was also picked up on CCTV running away from the address.

The 36-year-old, of Strathmore Avenue, was found guilty of aggravated burglary, and was sentenced on Monday (February 12) at Huntingdon Law Courts.

Operation Maze’s Detective Constable Pawel Karpinski said: “Evangelou’s actions reveal his dangerous nature and willingness to use violence to achieve his goals.